March 11, 2024 Sen. Pia Cayetano's sponsorship speech of Senate Resolution No. 806

Honoring Dr. Carmencita Padilla as National Scientist Thank you, Mr. President. Mr. President, I rise today to sponsor Senate Resolution No. 806, Recognizing and Commending Dr. Carmencita Padilla for Receiving the Order of National Scientist Award. On 31 August last year, Dr. Carmencita Padilla received the Order of National Scientist Award (Orden ng Gawad ng Pambansang Alagad ng Agham), the highest national recognition given to a man or woman of science in the Philippines. Dr. Padilla demonstrated academic excellence. She graduated cum laude, BS Pre Medicine at the University of the Philippines Diliman in 1976. She was an outstanding graduate at the UP Manila when she took her medical degree in 1981. She is a pediatrician, with a sub-specialty in clinical genetics. Dr. Padilla has made significant contributions in public health through medical research, particularly in the development of genetic technology, which played a crucial role in the passage of key health measures. I have worked with her closely on various landmark health legislation. But I'd like to add a personal note, Mr. President. I met Dr. Carmencita Padilla before I became a senator, when my father was a senator. Because, and I hope I remember this correctly, I had consulted with her because I was pregnant and diagnosed... My unborn child, I was told, had a genetic condition known as Trisomy 13. So I believe I met her when I was still pregnant. She told me that when I give birth, we can talk further about the condition of my child. So eventually, I met with her. Eventually, my son eventually passed away, but we had forged a personal relationship and so soon after that, because my son was born in 2000 and he passed away in 2001, she had already started working on the Newborn Screening Act and was literally... You don't do justice to the word lobbying when I talk about a scientist, a doctor, who is trying to really educate legislators and policymakers on the importance of a measure. But in any case, that's what she was trying to do. And because we had a personal relationship, I was the one who explained to my father the importance of the Newborn Screening Bill that Dr Padilla was pushing for. And so this actually passed in 2004 just before... Well, my father had already passed away, and then that year, I became a senator. And then, we had worked on implementing this law. And then a few years later, we started discussing the Rare Disease Bill that in 2016 became a law. This representation had the privilege of working with our distinguished recipient of this award during those times. And later on today, we will also acknowledge other supporters and beneficiaries of the Rare Disease Act that we had passed. In addition, with funding support through our initiative with the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Sen. Angara, Dra. Padilla led the establishment of Newborn and Rare Diseases Continuity Clinics in the country, which provide lifetime support for patients diagnosed with rare diseases regularly or after newborn screening. I'd like to point out, Mr. President, that because of the Newborn Screening Act, thousands of infants all over the country have been saved from intellectual disability and death because early recognition of their conditions can literally save, if not their lives, the course of their lives. Dra. Padilla spearheaded the establishment of the Philippine Genome Center, a multidisciplinary institution that combines basic and applied research for the development of health diagnostics, therapeutics, DNA forensics, preventive products, and the improvement of crop varieties in the country. Dr. Padilla demonstrated compassionate leadership and dedication in pursuit of honor and excellence as the former Chancellor of the University of the Philippines Manila. She pushed for innovative ways for the delivery of health sciences and medical education to our Iskolars ng Bayan. And at the same time, she led the establishment of various medical and laboratory facilities that cater to patients of the PGH and from other hospitals in the country. Dr. Padilla's contributions to public health, particularly in the fields of medical research, education, and legislation continue to inspire and uplift the lives of Filipinos all over the nation. It is our pleasure and it is our honor to support our scientists like Dr. Padilla as they help continue the growth of our research and the development of society. She is needless to say, a beacon of hope and of light for young girls as we celebrate Women's Month. And so once again, it is my pleasure, Mr. President, to sponsor this resolution honoring Dr. Padilla as a National Scientist of this country. Thank you, Mr. President.