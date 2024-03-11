Momcozy Celebrates International Women's Day with Launch of Cozy Mom: Her Infinite Power Campaign

New York, NY, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8th, is a global occasion dedicated to honoring women's achievements, raising awareness about gender equality, and promoting women's empowerment, all values that mom-centric brand, Momcozy , champions in its products and initiatives. This year, for International Women’s Day, Momcozy proudly unveils its "Cozy Mom: Her Infinite Power" campaign, a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable strength and potential of women worldwide.

Celebrating International Women's Day with "Cozy Mom: Her Infinite Power"

International Women's Day is a time to reflect on the incredible contributions and resilience of women in all walks of life. Momcozy's "Cozy Mom: Her Infinite Power" campaign celebrates the spirit of women and recognizes that mothers are far more than just caregivers; they are individuals with dreams and ambitions that extend beyond their roles as moms.





The Importance of Self-fulfillment for Mothers

Momcozy's campaign aligns with the brand's core belief: to be a companion to millions of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers worldwide. Momcozy values every mom's feelings, seeing and celebrating the woman behind the mother.

“Mothers possess infinite power,” said a brand representative “and their journey through motherhood weaves a beautiful and diverse tapestry worldwide, which we proudly highlight in our new campaign.”

Despite strides in gender equity, enduring biases and stereotypes surrounding motherhood persist in both professional and domestic realms. Societal norms often foster conflicting pressures between homemaking and career pursuits. Nonetheless, women's diverse experiences empower them to attain self-fulfillment through individualized paths. Momcozy’s “More Than a Mom” TV commercial campaign explores this belief and shows how moms from all walks of life have created meaning in their lives outside of their mom identities.

Momcozy Takes Action

As part of the "Cozy Mom: Her Infinite Power" campaign, Momcozy has planned to take several meaningful actions that include:

- Facilitating discussions about unconscious bias surrounding motherhood, and inviting moms to share their stories and perspectives on social media and the brand's Facebook communities.

- Launching a powerful TVC titled " More Than A Mom ," featuring the inspiring stories of several mothers, highlighting their courage, determination, curiosity, and creativity.

- Inviting Arianna Criscione, a former professional soccer goalkeeper, to engage in a thought-provoking conversation on motherhood, her journey in navigating pressures, battling doubts, and finding strength in her multiple roles as a woman, athlete, mother, and entrepreneur.

- Showcasing the story of Momcozy's female founder in Marie Claire France, a globally renowned women’s fashion magazine. Through the feature, Momcozy hopes to inspire and convey its determination to always putting moms first.

- Hosting an engaging webinar to help women and mothers embrace their multiple identiies and instill confidence in partnership with Laura Otton, LCSW, PMH-C, an esteemed mental health expert from Therapy For Motherhood.





Together with the brand’s campaign partners, Momcozy hopes to amplify understanding, inspire inclusion, and empower women to embrace their multiple identities with pride. On International Women's Day and every day, Momcozy celebrates the infinite power of women and mothers worldwide.

About Momcozy:

Since 2018, Momcozy has been dedicated to providing the best in comfort for mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.





