Urgently Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

VIENNA, Va., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-825-9789 (USA) or 1-412-317-5180 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 14, 2024, through March 28, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10186556.

Urgently keeps vehicles and people moving by delivering safe, innovative, and exceptional mobility assistance experiences. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com.



Press: media@geturgently.com

Investor Relations: investorrelations@geturgently.com



