Alumis to Participate in the 2024 Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize outcomes and transform the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its precision data analytics and a multi-platform approach, Alumis is advancing a pipeline of oral therapies designed to address immune dysfunction. Alumis’ lead candidate ESK-001 is a highly selective and potentially best-in-class allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and non-infectious uveitis. Alumis is also developing A-005, a potential first-in-class brain-penetrant allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases that is anticipated to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2024. Alumis also has discovery efforts in undisclosed immune-mediated diseases and targets identified by its data analytics platform. Incubated by Foresite Labs and led by a team of experts with deep experience and proven track records in drug discovery, development and immunology, Alumis is developing transformative therapies that aim to reimagine the lives of people with immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit alumis.com.

