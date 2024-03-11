Cherry Launches Disinfectable Mouse and Keyboard Set for Hygiene-Sensitive Areas at HIMSS

KENOSHA, Wis., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computers and technical devices with interactive touchpoints have long been part of basic hospital equipment. These high-touch items are considered one of the biggest sources of the spread of multi-resistant germs. This is further confirmed by a study conducted by the University of Seattle1 which reveals 14 percent of the 2,800 tablets, keyboards and computer mice tested were contaminated with MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).



Active Key, the Cherry Group's specialist provider of hygienic keyboards and mice, is introducing a new desktop set that meets the hygiene recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute - a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.

The easy-to-wipe and disinfect keyboard complete with abrasion-resistant writing and a flat profile so that no liquid residue remains from disinfection, whilst the two computer mice with a 3-button scroll and scroll sensor are waterproof and easy to clean with their crevice-free design. Thanks to the blue light sensor, they can also be used on any shiny surface.

The new hygiene desktop is ideal for extensive entry in hospitals, doctors' surgeries, laboratories, other healthcare facilities, where disinfecting devices is mandatory. When cleaning standard office keyboards, (even when internally sealed) contaminated cleaning fluids can potentially leak out of the gaps. It is also possible the functionality could be impaired if liquids seep into the keyboard housing. Conventional hygiene keyboards also tend to have the key profile raised in such a way that contaminated cleaning fluid collects in the gaps between the keys. Any germs that survive in the fluid can in turn be spread by staff on their hands.

"The new hygiene desktop ensures fast and convenient data entry thanks to its ergonomic design and keystroke. It also helps users to keep their equipment sanitary and clean - this is something that products from other brands have not yet been able to offer with optimal usability", says Reinhard Fischer, Director Product Management at Active Key GmbH."

In addition to the new hygiene desktop, Cherry has also expanded its existing protected peripheral line to offer a wider range of layouts and configurations to meet the diverse needs of its customers. This expansion includes color options and layouts including Spanish, French Canadian and French.

Available at authorized distributors with prices starting from $64.99

Product details:

The Hygiene Desktop 2 is an individually configurable set consisting of the AK-C8112 hygiene keyboard and the AK-PMH3 3-Button Scroll and AK-PMH3 Scroll Sensor hygienic mice.

The AK-C8112 hygienic keypad:

The AK-C8112 is the optimized version of its predecessor, the AK-C8100, and has significantly better cleanability due to its flat key profile.

The AK-C8112 has a replaceable silicone membrane or a fully sealed IP68 protection class and is waterproof in both versions.

It has a particularly flat button profile, which makes it easy to disinfect with a wipe. The keypad can also be switched off for cleaning.

It is a standard office PC layout keyboard with 104/105 keys.

It features a light keystroke and excellent sensory feedback. Keystroke/actuating force: approx. 2.5+/-0.5mm / 60g - comparable to notebook keyboards.

The keyboard can be connected flexibly, either wired (approx. 1.80 m cable length) or as a wireless keyboard.

System requirements: All operating systems that support a standard USB keyboard.

Approvals, certificates: CE, RoHS, FCC, CAN/ISED, EN-60601-1-2:2015 IEC 4th Edition. Not a medical device according to MDR 2017/745 EU

The AK-PMH3 hygiene mice in two versions:

The AK-PMH3 hygienic mice in the 3-button scroll and scroll sensor versions meet the highest ergonomic standards and are suitable for use on shiny surfaces in the medical sector, for example, thanks to the blue light sensor.

The computer mice have a fully sealed protective membrane for protection class IP68 and a gap-free design for waterproof wipe disinfection.

The mice have a flat design height with bevelled sides for the best ergonomics. They are suitable for both right-handed and left-handed users.

The mice are available as wired or wireless versions.

The computer mice reactivate the computer from sleep mode by movement.

The AK-PMH3 Medical Mouse enables precise scrolling with the 3-button scroll control and intuitive scrolling via the familiar finger movement as with a scroll wheel with the scroll sensor.

System requirements: All operating systems that support a standard USB mouse.

Approvals, certificates: CE, RoHS, FCC, CAN/ISED, EN-60601-1-2:2015 IEC 4th Edition. Not a medical device according to MDR 2017/745 EU.

About Cherry

Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry, and the healthcare sector. Since its foundation in 1953, Cherry has stood for innovative and high-quality products that are specially developed for different customer needs. Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Bavaria (Germany) and employs around 400 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More about Cherry: www.cherry-world.com

1

*What’s on your keyboard? A systematic review of the view of the contamination of peripheral computer devices in healthcare settings - 2019.

https://digitalcommons.fiu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1009&context=business_fac

