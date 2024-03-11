Supply & Demand Chain Executive Recognizes Tive CEO Krenar Komoni with “2024 Pros to Know” Award

Founder Celebrated for Equipping Supply Chain & Logistics Leaders with Technology to Gain Competitive Advantage Through Real-Time Visibility

BOSTON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, announced today its CEO and Founder, Krenar Komoni, has been named a 2024 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award, in the “Rising Star” category, recognizes Komoni’s accomplishments in helping leaders leverage visibility across the global supply chain to expand their competitive advantage.



“Real-time visibility isn’t just a buzz word. It’s a secret weapon that can help businesses with complex supply chains pivot in the face of adversity as we face more disruption than ever,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. “The key to navigating today’s challenges is to achieve true, precise insights on shipment locations and conditions—throughout the entire transit process—to enable quick mitigation and control of the outcome. Tive is providing companies with the agility needed for a new level of responsiveness, and it is a tremendous honor to receive an award that affirms Tive’s positive impacts on our customer base.”

Tive stands at the forefront of supply chain visibility innovation, trusted by hundreds of global brands to address in-transit challenges, ensure timely and complete deliveries, and elevate the customer experience. Its industry-leading trackers capture and transmit hyper-accurate location, temperature, humidity, shock, and light exposure data. If the location veers off course or temperature deviates, customers receive real-time alerts with proactive recommendations to solve the issue before it escalates.

The real-time shipment visibility company integrates sustainability into its operations through the Tive Green Program—aiming to recover, reuse, or recycle its products. This initiative serves two key purposes. First, it significantly reduces electronic waste by refurbishing and recirculating trackers, extending their useful life, and reducing the demand for new device production. Second, this program provides an opportunity for customers to be part of a sustainable cycle—which helps them contribute to their own Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and priorities.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains.”

For more information about Tive's impact on supply chain management and logistics visibility, please visit www.tive.com.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

tive@corporateink.com