



VEON to Hold Capital Markets Day on June 6, 2024

Amsterdam, 11 March 2024: VEON (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that the company will hold a Capital Markets Day on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

In order to indicate your interest in VEON’s 2024 Capital Markets Day, please register here: https://brookepeeladvisors.eventogy.com/c/veoncapitalmarketsday2024 . This event is reserved for investors and analysts only.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s strategy and sustainability initiatives. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communications

pr@veon.com

Faisal Ghori

Group Director of Investor Relations

ir@veon.com



