Donny Hebel takes command of 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted a change of command ceremony at West High School’s football field, in Knoxville, on Sunday, March 10.

Col. Timothy Shubert, a Kingsport native, relinquished command of the 278th to Col. Donny Hebel, who resides in Nashville.

Shubert served as the regimental commander since January 2021. During those three years, he and his staff supported numerous domestic emergencies and prepared the 278th for their large-scale training mission in Fort Cavazos, Texas, this summer.

Hebel, who has 25 years of military service, was recently the Deputy Chief of Staff – Operations, at the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville.

The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which is headquartered in Knoxville, is one of five Armored Brigade Combat Teams in the National Guard. It is the largest unit in Tennessee with more than 4,000 Soldiers spread throughout the state.