Chart Industries Announces Credit Rating Upgrade from S&P Global Ratings

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announces that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has upgraded Chart’s issuer credit rating to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’ with a stable outlook. S&P also raised the issue-level rating on Chart’s senior secured term loan and secured notes to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’ and the rating on the unsecured noted to ‘B+’ from ‘B’. These ratings upgrades were driven by Chart’s execution against targets for the first year following the Howden acquisition, early achievement of associated cost and commercial synergies, increasing EBITDA, free cash flow, and debt reduction as well as secular market tailwinds for demand.

