Safe and Green Development Corp Launches Xene AI Exclusive Waiting List

MIAMI, Fla, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SG Devco” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update to the previously announced launch of the XENE Home platform.

In anticipation of the launch scheduled for the end of March, we are proud to announce the establishment of an exclusive waiting list. This initiative has been created to provide real estate professionals, investors, as well as prospective home buyers and sellers, with early access to the Company’s XENE Home platform. The waiting list can be accessed at: https://www.xenehome.com/



The Company plans to introduce continuous advancements in AI technology following the launch. Beginning with AI-assisted listing tools, document interpretation, and image enhancement capabilities, the Company intends to progressively unveil new functionalities that redefine the technological landscape of real estate throughout the year.

For home buyers and sellers, XENE promises a new era of cost-efficiency with transaction fees dramatically reduced to a range of just 1.99% to 3.99%, providing a cost-effective pathway to homeownership and a process that puts consumers back in the driver’s seat. Real estate investors and prospective home buyers and sellers who register for membership to the XENE Home platform will secure access to XENE's foreclosure listings and coveted 'Buy It Now' properties, designed to provide a strategic edge in property investment. Licensed real estate professionals who join the Xene Home platform will gain access to premium exclusive listings, dedicated buyers, traditional leads, and exclusive training/certification tools, all of which are intended to enhance such professional’s portfolio and expand their business reach.

Matthew A. Barstow, SVP of Innovation at SG Devco stated, “As we approach the launch of XENE, I'm truly excited to bring this software platform to market. For me this is not just bringing a product to market; but heralding a new era for the real estate industry. With XENE, we believe we can put equity back into the hands of consumers, ensuring they retain more value from their most significant investments. Simultaneously, we are seeking to reshape the landscape for licensed professionals by altering the dynamics of customer introductions. We're moving past the outdated model of agents paying for leads that are spread thin among countless others. XENE is designed to pave the way for a future where the connection between agents and potential clients is both exclusive and streamlined.”

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s factories operated by Safe & Green Holdings’ SG Echo subsidiary. More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and include statements regarding the launch of the XENE software platform in the end of March, introducing continuous advancements in AI technology following the launch, providing a new era of cost-efficiency with transaction fees dramatically reduced to a range of just 1.99% to 3.99%, providing a cost-effective pathway to homeownership and process that puts consumers back in the driver’s seat, access to XENE's foreclosure listings and coveted 'Buy It Now' properties providing a strategic edge in property investment, access to premium exclusive listings, dedicated buyers, traditional leads, and exclusive training/certification tools, XENE enhancing the portfolio and expanding the business reach of licensed real estate professionals , the launch of XENE heralding a new era for the real estate industry, XENE putting equity back into the hands of consumers, ensuring they retain more value from their most significant investments, reshaping the landscape for licensed professionals by altering the dynamics of customer introductions and paving the way for a future where the connection between agents and potential clients is both exclusive and streamlined. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the Company’s ability to launch the XENE Home platform as planned, the Company’s ability to introduce continuous advancements in AI technology following the launch, the Company’s ability to provide a cost-effective pathway to homeownership and process that puts consumers back in the driver’s seat, the Company’s ability to provide a strategic edge in property investment with XENE, the Company’s ability to enhance the portfolio and expanding the business reach of licensed real estate professionals who join the XENEHome platform, the Company’s ability to herald a new era for the real estate industry with the launch of XENE, the Company’s ability to pave the way for a future where the connection between agents and potential clients is both exclusive and streamlined,, the Company’s ability to monetize its real estate holdings and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Form 10 registration statement and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Safe and Green Development Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

