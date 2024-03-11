Velatura Announces Revolutionary Pilot Project with DocuSign to Streamline Patient Consent, Improve Efficiency

DocuSign eSignature technology accelerates real-time data sharing of patient consent among providers, empowers patients with control of their data

San Francisco, CA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velatura, one of the nation’s premier multi-jurisdictional health information exchanges (HIE) and health data utilities (HDU), and DocuSign, the industry-leader in electronic signature and agreement management solutions today announced a modernization pilot project that will streamline the patient consent form capture process for protected health information (PHI).

Secure and timely sharing of patient information between patients and providers is crucial for delivering coordinated care across diagnoses, treatments and healthcare settings. However, some federal and state laws require health care providers to obtain specific consent to share sensitive patient data like behavioral health information related to treatment or referrals related to alcohol and substance use disorder. The partnership between Velatura and DocuSign aims to simplify how providers collect a patient’s signature to consent to share their health information, streamliningthe administrative process for both patients and providers and freeing up time for better care coordination and clinical decision-making.

“Obtaining specific patient consent for sharing health data, especially for sensitive data like mental health and substance use disorder records can be a cumbersome and time-consuming administrative process for providers and the patients they are serving,” said Angie Bass, MHA, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Velatura. “Our innovative partnership with DocuSign goes beyond streamlining consent. It is a strategic move to empower patients with clear understanding and control over consenting to share their data, while simultaneously enhancing efficiency and collaboration across the care continuum. Through secure, standardized forms and seamless data sharing, we’re revolutionizing the patient experience and laying the groundwork for improved care delivery.”

How it works

The project introduces a modernized approach to consent capture by allowing treating providers to utilize DocuSign to efficiently route and secure completion of a patient’s consent forms when they arrive for a visit. Upon arrival at a care facility, patients will receive a link or scan a QR code from the registration personnel, leading the patient to the secure DocuSign platform. There, the patient can electronically sign pre-populated consent forms, eliminating the need for paper forms and manual data entry. Once a patient receives a text message or scans the QR code, the patient can then view an e-copy of the consent forms for health data sharing and select their data sharing preferences. When the form is completed, DocuSign will send a fully executed digital copy of the consent form to the provider, the patient and Velatura’s HIE. The completed forms are then shared with all the health care providers associated with that patient in a secure, seamless and efficient process facilitated by Velatura.

The value for patients and providers

For patients, this translates to convenience, empowerment, and a smoother experience. They can e-sign consent forms easily on their preferred device at their own pace and gain a clearer understanding of what health information is being shared and with whom. Providers benefit from enhanced administrative efficiency in process and use of technology tools, reduced paperwork, faster access to critical patient information and in support of HIPAA compliance. Ultimately, this innovative approach facilitates smoother workflows for providers, leading to enhanced care coordination and improved patient outcomes.

“By joining forces with Velatura, we’re not only streamlining patient consent – we’re revolutionizing it,” said Robert Chatwani, President & General Manager of Growth at DocuSign. “With DocuSign, patients can complete consent forms electronically, from almost anywhere, on practically any device, while meeting the highest standards for both privacy and security. This empowers patients to actively participate in their healthcare decisions, and enables providers to deliver a more seamless and delightful experience. Together, we are leveraging technology to streamline workflows and fundamentally reshape healthcare for the better.”

The pilot project will begin rolling out to select Velatura network provider facilities this spring. It is initially focused on the Michigan State behavioral health approved 42 CFR Part 2 form for health data sharing and/or (2) any other patient consent for services, referrals, and opt-in.

Velatura and DocuSign will be hosting a webinar titled, “Beyond Paperwork: Optimizing Patient Consent for Improved Healthcare Coordination,” with a panel discussion on March 19 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Click here to register.

About DocuSign:

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability. For additional information, visit www.velatura.org

Media Relations:

Corporate Communications

media@docusign.com

Emily Mata Velatura 517.745.8835 emily.mata@mihin.org