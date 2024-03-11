SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the S.D. Highway 38 Corridor Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 8, 2024

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

HARTFORD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Hartford, City of Humboldt, City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at West Central High School located at 705 E. 2nd St. in Hartford. The public meeting is designed to inform area residents of the improvement concepts developed for the S.D. Highway 38 Corridor Study.

The corridor being studied includes Highway 38 from the east junction with S.D. Highway 19 in Humboldt to the intersection with Marion Road in Sioux Falls. The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will play on a continuous loop for the duration of the open house.

The overall goal for the study is to develop a long-range plan for the Highway 38 corridor from the east junction with Highway 19 in Humboldt (west limits) to the intersection with Marion Road in Sioux Falls (east limits). This study includes the entire segment of the Highway 38 corridor within Hartford city limits.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the prerecorded presentation and open house displays will also be available at the study website at https://www.sd38corridorstudy.com starting the day of the public meeting, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The meeting presentation will be streamed through a link on the study website.

The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period. Written comments will be accepted through Monday, April 15, 2024.

The website https://www.sd38corridorstudy.com also has information on the study scope, study schedule, and will house all information throughout the study.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-