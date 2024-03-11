Casting Workbook launches, "CENTER STAGE", A state-of-the-art digital magazine focused on the business of Casting

This announcement follows last night's 96th Academy Awards, & their recent announcement of a "Best Casting" category for the 98th Academy Awards.

Founder & CEO, Susan Fox, unveiled today Casting Workbook's new state-of-the-art digital magazine for Casting Directors, Agents, Managers, Talent, and Production executives. With a commitment to innovation, CENTER STAGE will be published quarterly and will set a new standard for content delivery, captivating and informing audiences with an immersive and dynamic reading experience.

With the recent announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that Casting Directors will be recognized at the 98th Oscars in March 2026, CENTER STAGE's inaugural edition celebrates Casting to the Oscars, with Casting Director Carla Hool, ‘Narcos’. This also celebrates perhaps the first time a Casting Director has been featured on the cover of an entertainment magazine. The magazine includes an interview with Carla from Casting Workbook’s popular web series ‘The Working Actor’.

"'CENTER STAGE' is not just a magazine; it speaks to the heart of the casting industry and bridges the gap between talent & the major stakeholders from representatives, casting directors, producers & executives. We believe in the power of storytelling and its ability to inspire, educate, and connect people. Our magazine is designed to redefine the way readers experience content, from live & recorded interviews to film junkets focusing on the art of acting; creating a space where innovation meets inspiration." – Susan Fox, Founder & CEO.

Check Out Center Stage - https://www.flipsnack.com/8AB8AE88B7A/center-stage-march-2024-issue/full-view.html

About Casting Workbook:

For over two decades, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents, and their talent, we’ve worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Amazon Prime, Fox Features, Lionsgate, Sony, Nickelodeon, Televisa, Vix+ and many more.

Our global network consists of offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Madrid, and Bogota with Production, Casting, Agents, and Talent in 60 countries. Services are offered in English, French and Spanish. Our B2C service was recently ranked #1 globally as part of Help Scout’s annual Award Ranking of 12,000 companies in over 140 countries.

We offer innovative tools to help actors search jobs, submit self-tapes, work seamlessly with their agents, and develop their craft while they build their careers. Whether watching our popular Original Series programming, auditioning virtually through our Virtual Casting Room (VCR), or submitting a self-tape on our top-rated mobile Actor App, our goal is to be the #1 casting software and service provider to actors, agents, and casting directors globally.