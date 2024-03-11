Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 437.4 million by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Remote monitoring and automation of technologies will drive demand for automated visual field analyzers market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The automated visual field analyzer market was worth US$ 194 million in 2021, growing at 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period. By 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 437.4 million in valuation. With the increasing personalization of healthcare, visual field analysis tools might be customized for individuals based on their genetics, lifestyles, and environments.

In the coming years, artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to become an increasingly important part of healthcare technology, such as automated visual field analyzers that assist in diagnosis. As a result of AI, visual field data analysis can be made more accurate, faster, and efficient, allowing early disease detection to be carried out.

Streamlining data management and providing more comprehensive patient care can be facilitated through improved interoperability between medical devices and electronic health records (EHRs). A comprehensive view of a patient's eye health could be provided by automated visual field analyzers integrated with EHRs. Healthcare reimbursement policies could affect how automated visual field analyzers are used and adopted, affecting providers' decisions.

The Humphrey Field Analyzer (HFA) is a highly popular and reliable automated visual field analyzer. Research, design, and clinical experience have established it as the gold standard in perimeter. This device offers advanced diagnostics such as Visual Field Index (VFI) and Guided Progression Analysis (GPA). HFA is a premier eye care professional's choice, with over 65,000 installed units worldwide.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market for automated visual field analyzers is forecasted to increase rapidly in Asia-Pacific.

In terms of market share, North America dominates the automated visual field analyzer market.

The static automated visual field analyzer recorded a CAGR of 8.7% from 2015 to 2021.

A visual field analyzer market worth US$ 48.1 million is expected to emerge in China by 2032.

The automated visual field analyzer market in the United States is anticipated to reach US$ 167.5 million by the end of 2032.

Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market: Growth Drivers

A growing number of eye disorders are becoming more prevalent around the world, including macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. Due to their significant role in detecting and monitoring these conditions early, automated visual field analyzers are in high demand.

Technology advancements are enhancing the capabilities and accuracy of automated visual field analyzers as perimetry techniques and artificial intelligence are improved. By developing more sophisticated and reliable diagnostic tools, healthcare providers stimulate market growth.

Improved healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness about regular eye examinations have expanded the market. Automated visual field analyzers will likely become more popular as access to eye care services improves.

The automated visual field analyzer market may benefit from government initiatives and policies that promote eye health and the adoption of advanced medical technologies. Investing in diagnostic equipment can be encouraged with a subsidy or incentive.

An automated visual field analyzer is a non-invasive method of assessing visual function, which many patients prefer. Patients are, therefore, more likely to adopt these automated devices.

Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market for automated visual field analyzers. As the economy of many Asian countries grows rapidly, healthcare infrastructure investment increases. Advances in medical technology, including automated visual field analyzers, can be attributed to this growth.

Asian countries like China and India have grown in the number of highly equipped hospitals. Considering the high prevalence of eye disorders among the elderly, regular eye examinations and visual field tests are extremely important.

Glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy are among the most prevalent eye diseases in several Asian countries. As a result, diagnostic tools such as automated visual field analyzers may be in greater demand.

Government initiatives will likely contribute to the adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment by improving accessibility to healthcare and promoting preventive care.

Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market: Key Players

At present, automated visual field analyzer manufacturers are largely aiming to develop new technologies and introduce new products.

Key Players Profiled

Carl Zeiss

Haag-Streit AG

Elektron Eye Technology

Heidelberg Engineering

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Optopol

OCULUS

Metrovision

MEDA Co., Ltd.

Topcon Healthcare

Key Developments

In December 2023 , the NW500 from Topcon Healthcare became available as the next-generation, non-mydriatic retinal camera. Despite small pupils as small as 2.0mm, the retinal camera is fully automatic and can image in well-lit conditions. Professionals and practices with busy schedules will appreciate these and other features of the NW500.

, the NW500 from Topcon Healthcare became available as the next-generation, non-mydriatic retinal camera. Despite small pupils as small as 2.0mm, the retinal camera is fully automatic and can image in well-lit conditions. Professionals and practices with busy schedules will appreciate these and other features of the NW500. In December 2023, Optopol, the Polish ophthalmic equipment manufacturer, will refresh its website to celebrate three decades of OCT and visual field innovation. A new website design makes navigating products, programs, publications, and upcoming events easier. In addition, a hyperlink is included to Optopol USA's new website.

Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Static

Kinetic

By End Use

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinic

Other End Uses

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

