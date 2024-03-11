Bitcoin Depot Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Monday, March 25th at 11:00 am ET

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Bitcoin Depot plans to release results before the market open on the same day.



Call Date: Monday, March 25, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 646-307-1963

International dial-in: 800-715-9871

Conference ID: 2505953

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here following the call.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Bitcoin Depot’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available beginning after 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 25, 2024 through April 1, 2024.

U.S. replay number: 609-800-9909

International replay number: 800-770-2030

Conference ID: 2505953

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of September 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

Media

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com