Thermal Imaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Thermal Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The thermal imaging market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $6.89 billion in 2023 to $7.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Thermal Imaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the thermal imaging market size is predicted to reach $11.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The growth in the thermal imaging market is due to increasing government expenditure in the aerospace and defense sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest thermal imaging market share. Major players in the thermal imaging market include United Technologies Corporation, RTX Corporation, Canon Inc., BAE Systems PLC, L3HARRIS Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd.

Thermal Imaging Market Segments

• By Type: Thermal Cameras, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Modules

• By Technology: Cooled, Uncooled

• By Wavelength: Shortwave Infrared, Mid Wave Infrared, Long Wave Infrared

• By Application: Thermography, Surveillance, Personal Vision Systems?, Fire Fighting?, Smartphones (Ruggedized), Other Applications

• By Vertical: Aerospace And Defense, Law enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Residential, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global thermal imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Thermal imaging is a technology that gathers information about objects using infrared radiation and thermal energy to formulate images even in low visibility environments. It translates thermal energy emitted from objects into visible light to formulate images of them. It is used to improve the visibility of objects in a dark environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Thermal Imaging Market Characteristics

3. Thermal Imaging Market Trends And Strategies

4. Thermal Imaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Thermal Imaging Market Size And Growth

27. Thermal Imaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Thermal Imaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

