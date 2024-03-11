CenTrak Unveils the Industry’s First BLE Multi-Mode Platform for RTLS at HIMSS 2024

Innovative RTLS Hardware Solution Offers Scalable Location Data Capabilities, Interoperability, and Cost-Effective Deployment

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenTrak , the leader in real-time location technology solutions, today announces its latest breakthrough – the industry’s first scalable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Multi-Mode Platform. This new Real-Time Location System (RTLS) solution, meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse needs of healthcare organizations, redefines industry standards by offering unparalleled location data capabilities and a cost-effective deployment model. Following the recent release of Connect RT, CenTrak’s unified cloud-based software platform, the company continues to extend its suite of offerings to effectively tackle the ongoing challenges pervasive in the healthcare industry.



CenTrak’s BLE Multi-Mode Platform, the first of its kind in the market, provides hybrid architecture that effortlessly transitions between BLE and all CenTrak Clinical-Grade Locating (CGL) environments. This interoperability empowers customers to leverage mixed RTLS infrastructure within a single building or across an entire hospital campus to optimally balance affordability and precision according to department need. By utilizing existing BLE-enabled hospital networks and infrastructure, this integration technology accelerates the adoption of location-based services with tag and badge only deployments for use-cases such as staff duress, asset tracking, and more.

The platform’s flagship product, CenTrak’s redesigned RTLS badge , supplies healthcare providers a quick, cost-effective entry point solution for their RTLS journey. The badge boasts enhanced durability (IP67 rating), extended battery life, easy over-the-air maintenance, and user notifications such as diagnostic LEDs and an audible buzzer. Each badge provides a dedicated emergency duress button with a recessed design to avoid false alerts, and two other configurable buttons to support custom workflows.

“The healthcare industry acknowledges the value of location data and the resulting ROI,” stated Crystal Ryan, chief commercial officer at CenTrak. “This recognition has prompted key decision-makers to invest in the transformative benefits that RTLS can deliver. Our groundbreaking BLE Multi-Mode Platform marks a substantial advancement in RTLS technology, solidifying our commitment to improving healthcare delivery with top-tier solutions and thoughtfully driving innovation.”

Joining the ConnectRT suite of software offerings, DuressRT emerges as the next cloud-enabled, SaaS solution. DuressRT leverages the architecture from the BLE Multi-Mode Platform to economically provide enterprise-wide, rapid response to staff duress and life safety events in a healthcare environment. CenTrak’s end-to-end innovations for Staff Duress include:

Purpose-built staff badge design and latest BLE technology on the market

Real-time acknowledgment from the device when a duress alert has been received

Intuitive user interface and design, efficient event/alert management, and incident response reporting

Follow feature for real-time location updates of staff in duress on a map view

Effortless system implementation and maintenance

Centralized software configuration, automatic updates, and reduced server infrastructure via the ConnectRT platform

“Our team proudly delivers yet another pivotal milestone in the company’s relentless pursuit of unprecedented innovation to integrate technology that supports healthcare professionals and further develops the modern connected hospital,” said Andrew Robinson, president and CEO at CenTrak. “With CenTrak, healthcare organizations worldwide can gain access to a versatile, scalable, and cost-effective solution for elevating staff safety and optimizing patient care.”

Experience the transformative capabilities of the CenTrak BLE Multi-Mode Platform integrated with intuitive software applications designed for staff duress, hand hygiene, clinical workflow and beyond. Join us at Booth 4443 during the HIMSS® 2024 Global Conference & Exhibition, March 11-15, 2024, in Orlando, FL for an exclusive demonstration. Learn how CenTrak is revolutionizing healthcare through innovative RTLS solutions. For more information or to request a demo, visit centrak.com.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com .

Contact:

Heather Fretz