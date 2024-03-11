Contrast Media Market is Expected to Reach $9.7 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contrast Media market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $9.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the rising volume of CT and MRI examinations performed, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing demand for early diagnosis are driving the growth of the contrast media market globally. Contrast media are a group of agents developed to help characterize pathology by enhancing the contrast resolution of an imaging modality. Specific contrast media are designed for structural imaging modalities like X-ray, MRI, CT, and ultrasound.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=911

Contrast Media Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $9.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Form, Modality, Route of Administration, Indication, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing research on contrast media Key Market Driver Increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions

Increasing patient awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis is a significant factor driving the global demand for diagnostic imaging procedures. The early detection of disease conditions helps treat the condition at an early stage. Conditions such as breast cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and coronary heart disease, when detected in the early stages, are more easily managed with early medications or even completely cured in the early stages. The increasing demand for the early-stage diagnosis of any disease condition using imaging technologies has led to the rising number of CT and MRI examinations conducted.

The contrast media market is segmented based on type into iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media, and barium-based contrast media. Iodinated contrast media account for the largest share of the contrast media market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of cardiovascular procedures performed globally.

Based on form, the contrast media market is segmented into liquid, powder, and other forms of contrast media. Liquid contrast media account for the largest share of the contrast media market. Ease of use and better administration are anticipated to support the market's growth.

The contrast media market is segmented based on modality into X-ray, CT, MRI, and Ultrasound. CT accounts for the largest share of the contrast media market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT procedures globally, along with the advancements in imaging technologies that require injectable contrast media.

Based on the route of administration, the contrast media market is segmented into intravascular, oral, rectal, and other routes of administration. The intravascular route segment is expected to hold a significant share and have the highest growth rate. The use of injectable contrast media across imaging modalities is one of the major factors driving the growth of the intravascular segment.

Based on indication, the contrast media market has been segmented into cardiovascular diseases, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, and nephrological disorders. Cardiovascular disorders accounted for the largest market share and highest growth rate. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of CVD across the globe.

Based on application, the contrast media market is segmented into interventional cardiology, radiology, interventional radiology, and. The radiology applications segment commanded the largest share of the contrast media market. The share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of medical imaging techniques, such as MRI, X-ray, CT, and ultrasound, across the applications mentioned above.

Based on end users, the contrast media market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ASCs, and diagnostic imaging centers. Hospitals, clinics, and ASCs account for the largest share of the contrast media market. The large share is attributed to the rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers across the globe.

The global contrast media market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India, have been experiencing steady growth in healthcare expenditure. Besides, there has been a significant rise in the target populations in Asian countries. Such factors are expected to support the region’s growth in the contrast media market.

Buy a Contrast Media Industry Report (278 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=911

Contrast Media market major players covered in the report, such as:

GE HealthCare (US)

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Guerbet (France)

Lantheus Medical Imaging (US)

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. (India)

JB Pharma (India)

Sanochemia Pharmazeutika (Germany)

TAEJOON PHARM Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Jodas Expoim (India)

iMax Diagnostic Imaging Limited (Ireland)

YZJ Group (China)

Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Unispire Biopharma Private Limited (India)

Acro Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Stanex Drugs & Chemical Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited (India)

K DIAM EXIM (India)

Onko Ýlaç San. ve Tic. A.Þ. (Turkey)

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

Biem İlaç San. ve Tic. A.Ş. (Turkey)

AdvaCare (US)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=911

This research report categorizes the Contrast Media Market into the following segments and subsegments:

Regional Split

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Type Split

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

Barium-based Contrast Media

Form Split

Liquid

Powder

Other Forms

Modality Split

X-ray

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Route of Administration Split

Intravascular Route

Oral Route

Rectal Route

Other Routes of Administration

Indication Split

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

Application Split

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

End User Split

Hospital, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=911

Key Market Stakeholders:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Report Objectives:

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the contrast media market by type, form, modality, route of administration, indication, application, end user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall contrast media market

To forecast the size of the contrast media market in four main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

To profile key players in the contrast media market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches and approvals; expansions; and collaborations, of the leading players in the contrast media market

To benchmark players within the contrast media market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

Related Reports:

Mice Model Market

Nuclear Medicine Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/contrast-media-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/contrast-media.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com