Variable Frequency Drives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the variable frequency drives market size is predicted to reach $25.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the variable frequency drives market is due to Increasing need and government regulations for energy efficiency across various industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest variable frequency drives market share. Major players in the variable frequency drives market include Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Anaheim Automation, Werner Electric GmbH.

Variable Frequency Drives Market Segments

• By Type: Ac Drives, Dc Drives, Servo Drives

• By Power Rating: Low Power Rating, Medium Power Rating, Micro Power Rating, High Power Rating

• By Application: Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors, Other Applications

• By End-user: Food And Beverages, Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global variable frequency drives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The variable frequency drive (VFD) includes a type of motor controller that varies frequency and voltage to drive an electric motor. These drives also can control ramp-up or ramp-down of the motor. These drives help save energy and system efficiency and most commonly used in fans, pumps, conveyors, and compressors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Variable Frequency Drives Market Characteristics

3. Variable Frequency Drives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Variable Frequency Drives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Variable Frequency Drives Market Size And Growth

……

27. Variable Frequency Drives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Variable Frequency Drives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

