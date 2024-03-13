Automotive Gears Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Gears Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive gears market size is predicted to reach $53.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the automotive gears market is due to Increasing vehicle production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive gears market share. Major players in the automotive gears market include Mitsubishi Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Dynamatic Technologies Limited.

Automotive Gears Market Segments
• By Material Type: Non- Metallic Gears, Metallic Gears
• By Vehicle: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles
• By Product: Parallel Shaft Gears, Spur Gear, Helical Gear, Rack And Pinion Gear, Intersecting Shaft Gear, Bevel Gear, Skew Shaft Gear, Hypoid Gear, Worm Gear, Planetary Gears
• By Application: Transmission System, Steering System, Differential System, Other System
• By Geography: The global automotive gears market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An automotive gear refers to a spinning device with teeth that transmits torque by meshing with another toothed machine part or gear because of its ability to modify torque, speed, and direction of the power source. Gears are regarded as a key component in an automobile system that is used in various systems in automobiles.

