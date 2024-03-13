Automotive Tire Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive tire market size is predicted to reach $176.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the automotive tire market is due to the development of electric and hybrid vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive tire market share. Major players in the automotive tire market include Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Nankang Rubber Tire Corp. Ltd..

Automotive Tire Market Segments

• By Rim Size: Less Than 15 Inches, 15 to 20 Inches, More Than 20 Inches

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

• By Manufacturing: Radial Tire, Bias Tire

• By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

• By Season Type: Summer, Winter, All Seasons

• By Geography: The global automotive tire market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An automotive tire refers to an element consisting of a rubber ring around the rim of an automobile wheel. Automotive tires are used in automobiles to support the weight of the vehicle, absorb road shocks, transmit traction, torque, and braking forces to the road surface and maintain and change the direction of travel. Tires are mounted on rims and pressurized air is pumped into them.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Tire Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Tire Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Tire Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Tire Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Tire Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Tire Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

