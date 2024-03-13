Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Tire Cord Fabrics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Tire Cord Fabrics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tire cord fabrics market size is predicted to reach $7.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the tire cord fabrics market is due to the increase in production of automobiles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest tire cord fabrics market share. Major players in the tire cord fabrics market include BASF SE, Showa Denko K.K., Eterna S.A., Bridgestone Corporation, Baygold Group Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Indorama Ventures Company Limited.

Tire Cord Fabrics Market Segments

By Material: Nylon, Polyester, Rayon, Other Materials

By Vehicle Type: HCV, LCV, Passenger Cars, Off-Road Vehicles And Two-Wheelers

By Tire Type: Radial, Bias

By Application: Automotive, Aircrafts, Industrial Products, Other Applications

By Geography: The global tire cord fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tire cord fabric refers to a material reinforcement in tires that gives them strength and longevity, gives them shape, supports the weight of the vehicle, and is made to keep tires from wearing. Tire cord fabrics are used as reinforcing materials for tires and are treated with a coating mixture that makes them easier to absorb rubber impregnation and become a part of a rubber tire.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tire-cord-fabrics-global-market-report

