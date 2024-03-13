Technical Textiles Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the technical textiles market size is predicted to reach $327.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the technical textiles market is due to the increasing demand for technical textiles from end-users. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest technical textiles market share. Major players in the technical textiles market include Asahi Kasei Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Freudenberg & Co KG.

Technical Textiles Market Segments

By Material: Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Metal

By Process: Woven, Knitted, Non-woven

By Application: Transport Textiles, Medical And Hygiene Textiles, Industrial Products And Components, Agriculture, Horticulture, And Fishing, Home Textiles, Clothing Components, Packaging And Containment

By Geography: The global technical textiles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The technical textiles refer to engineered products with a definite functionality. Technical textiles are the type of semi-finished or finished textiles or fabric designed especially for the non-decorated purpose. Technical textiles are manufactured using non-woven or woven natural as well as synthetic fibers, which are used due to their excellent technical and functional properties.

