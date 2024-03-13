Roofing Underlayment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $35.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the roofing underlayment market size is predicted to reach $35.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the roofing underlayment market is due to the growth in the construction of both residential and non-residential buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest roofing underlayment market share. Major players in the roofing underlayment market include DowDuPont, Atlas Roofing Industries Inc., Monier Roofing Pvt Ltd., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, CertainTeed Corporation.

Roofing Underlayment Market Segments

• By Product: Asphalt-Saturated Felt, Rubberized Asphalt, Non-Bitumen Synthetic

• By Installation Method: Self-Adhesive, Mechanically Attached

• By Barrier Property: Water-Resistant, Waterproof

• By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial, Non-Residential Construction

• By Geography: The global roofing underlayment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Roofing underlayment refers to a layer that lies between shingles and the roof sheath or roof deck. This is a waterproof or water-resistant material directly placed on a roof deck before any other roofing materials are placed. It acts as a secondary protective layer for the home.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Roofing Underlayment Market Characteristics

3. Roofing Underlayment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Roofing Underlayment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Roofing Underlayment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Roofing Underlayment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Roofing Underlayment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

