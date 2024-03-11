Histology and Cytology Market to Reach $22.2 Billion Globally By 2032 | CAGR of 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in technological advancements, and increase in awareness of public awareness regarding the importance of regular health check-ups & screening programs, especially for cancer prevention, propels the demand for histology and cytology services, creating market opportunities.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Histology and Cytology Market by Type of Examination (Histology and Cytology), Product (Instruments & Analysis Software System and Consumable & Reagents), Test Type (Microscopy Methods, Flow Cytometry, and Molecular Genetic Methods), Application (Drug Discovery & Designing, Clinical Diagnostics, and Academic Research), and End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, CDMO, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global histology and cytology market generated $7.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $22.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The histology and cytology market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing pharmaceutical industry in developing region, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancement in histological and cytological analysis technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high cost of histological and cytological analytical instruments limits the growth of the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $7.2 Billion Market Size In 2032 $22.2 Billion CAGR 11.90% No. Of Pages In Report 298 Segments Covered Type Of Examination, Product, Test Type, Application, End User, And Region. Drivers Rising In Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Growing Pharmaceutical Industry In Asia Pacific Region Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Opportunity Technological Advancement In Histological And Cytological Analysis Technology Restraint High Cost of Histological And Cytological Analytical Instruments

Recession Impact

During a recession, governments and healthcare organizations often face budget constraints, leading to a reduction in healthcare spending. This affects funding for medical research, including histology and cytology studies, and results in delayed adoption of advanced technologies.

Economic downturns have led to reduced discretionary spending by individuals, impacting their ability to afford regular health check-ups and screening procedures. As a result, there was a decline in the number of histological and cytological examinations performed.

Healthcare institutions postponed or scaled back capital expenditures during recession. This affected the acquisition of new histology and cytology equipment, slowing down the adoption of advanced technologies in laboratories.

Research funding from both public and private sources decrease during economic downturns. This reduction in funding could affect histology and cytology research projects, potentially slowing down the development of innovative diagnostic tools and methodologies.

The cytology segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type of examination, the cytology segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the histology and cytology market revenue and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high adoption of the cytological techniques in the disease diagnosis. Cytology plays a crucial role in early detection and diagnosis of various cancers, such as cervical, breast, and lung cancers.

The consumables and reagents segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By product, the consumables and reagents segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fifths of the histology and cytology market revenue. This growth is attributed to the fact that the consumables and reagents are used in almost every histological and cytological procedures. The reagents such as stanning agents play crucial role in improving the visibility of the cell organs. However, instruments and analysis software system segment are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the histological and cytological instruments and growing trends toward laboratory automation.

The microscopy methods segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By test type, the microscopy methods segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fifths of the histology and cytology market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that microscopic method of analysis is cost efficient and thus is adopted by large number of medium and small-scale diagnostic laboratory. However, flow cytometry segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high adoption of flow cytometry instrument by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The drug discovery and designing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By application, the drug discovery and designing segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the histology and cytology market revenue. This is attributed to the histological and cytological analysis being the crucial evaluation parameter of new drug development. However, academic research segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in research and development in the field of cytology and histology and surge in number of students choosing histology or cytology as their educational programs and career.

The pharma and biotech companies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the pharma and biotech companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the histology and cytology market revenue owing to high adoption of histological and cytological testing in preclinical trials of new drug. However, CDMO segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing trend of outsourcing the research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global histology and cytology market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, aging population, and increasing awareness of early diagnosis technological advancements in diagnostic instruments.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others. This prevalence creates a sustained demand for histology and cytology instruments for diagnosis and research purposes, which further drives the market growth in the region.

Leading Market Players

Hologic, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global histology and cytology market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch, product approval, acquisition, agreement, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

