CUMMINS INC. (NYSE: CMI) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cummins Inc.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Cummins, Inc. (“Cummins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMI) between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Cummins securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cummins Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 15, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Cummins purports to be a “a global power leader”. Cummins “designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, electric powertrains, hydrogen production and fuel cell products.”

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) contrary to its post-April 2019 assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; and (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection.

On December 22, 2023, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies to resolve civil claims regarding the Company’s emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications in the United States (collectively, the “Agreement in Principle”). The Agreement in Principle relates to the ongoing formal review of the Company’s emissions certification process and compliance with emissions standards for certain pickup truck applications.

On this news, the price of Cummins stock fell by $7.01 per share, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 on December 22, 2023.

If you purchased or acquired Cummins securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cummins Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

