Perspective Therapeutics to Host In-Person and Virtual Analyst Day to Discuss Targeted Alpha-Particle Radiotherapy for Cancer on March 18, 2024

SEATTLE, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual analyst day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here .

The event will feature presentations from the following members of the Company’s management:

Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer

Michael K. Schultz, PhD, Chief Science Officer

Markus Puhlman, MD, Chief Medical Officer



In addition, key opinion leader Richard L. Wahl, MD (Professor of Radiology, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine) will provide an overview of the use of specialized targeting peptides and personalized alpha-particle radiopharmaceuticals such as 212Pb to diagnose tumors and deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells.

The event will highlight the Company's theranostic approach and proprietary technology, including the development of complementary imaging diagnostics that enable the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it, to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments. In addition, the Company’s management will discuss its next radiotherapy compound in development and provide an overview of its promising novel pretargeting technology.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Richard L. Wahl, MD

Richard L. Wahl, MD, is a professor at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and served as the director of MIR from 2014 to 2023. An alumnus, Wahl completed a diagnostic radiology residency and nuclear medicine fellowship at MIR. Prior to being named director at MIR, he was director of the Division of Nuclear Medicine at Johns Hopkins University and the first recipient of the Henry N. Wagner Jr. Professorship.

Wahl is a leader in the use of PET scans to diagnose human cancers and other diseases and was among the first to harness the power of the immune system to precisely target radiation therapy to cancers, a technique that has become known as radioimmunotherapy. He has been at the forefront of efforts to combine quantitative data from multiple kinds of scans to form so-called fusion images that can help physicians more precisely diagnose and characterize cancers.

Wahl has received numerous awards, including the 2018 Georg Charles de Hevesy Award from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, where he served as president. He is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the American Association of Physicians and the National Academy of Medicine. A fellow of the American College of Radiology, Wahl holds 18 radiology patents and has published more than 450 peer-reviewed scientific manuscripts. He completed a research fellowship in immunology and earned his medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things: the potential use of specialized targeting peptides and personalized alpha-particle radiopharmaceuticals such as 212Pb to diagnose tumors and deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells; the Company’s belief that its next radiotherapy compound in development has promising novel pretargeting technology; the Company's prediction that complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate certain targeting peptides provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's expectation that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see specific tumors and then treat them to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the potential that regulatory authorities may not grant or may delay approval for the Company's product candidates; uncertainties and delays relating to the design, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; unanticipated costs and expenses; early clinical trials may not be indicative of the results in later clinical trials; clinical trial results may not support regulatory approval or further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of regulatory authorities may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for the Company's product candidates; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of the Company's product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates, and the Company's ability to service those markets; the Company's cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the Company's expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and the availability of and the need for additional financing; the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to support its clinical development programs; the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by the Company that could affect the availability or commercial potential of its product candidates; the ability of the Company to manage growth and successfully integrate its businesses; the Company's ability to maintain its key employees; whether there is sufficient training and use of the Company's products and product candidates; the market acceptance and recognition of the Company's products and product candidates; the Company's ability to maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to maintain its therapeutic isotope supply agreement with the Department of Energy; the Company's ability to continue to comply with the procedures and regulatory requirements mandated by the FDA for additional trials, Phase 1 and 2 approvals, FDA Fast Track approvals, and 510(k) approval and reimbursement codes; and any changes in applicable laws and regulations.

