Arcutis Promotes Todd Tucker to Chief Human Resources Officer

Industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience will continue to advance the company culture and grow the capabilities of Arcutis’ workforce



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the promotion of Todd Tucker to senior vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately. Mr. Tucker joined Arcutis in July 2020 as executive director and head of human resources and was promoted to vice president of human resources in March 2022. Prior to joining Arcutis, he held leadership roles in human resources and employee management at multiple pharmaceutical companies including Atara Biotherapeutics, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, and Kythera.

“I am delighted to name Todd as our first CHRO as we continue to build our corporate culture, and attract, grow, and retain our people,” said Frank Watanabe, president, and CEO of Arcutis. “This promotion is well-deserved recognition of his outstanding performance at Arcutis leading all our people-centered programs and initiatives. Under his leadership, we have grown dramatically, evolved from a clinical-stage company to a commercial-stage company, and enhanced the core competencies and productivity of our workforce. I look forward to seeing him continue to excel in his role as we strengthen our commercial operations and build the leading innovation-driven medical dermatology company.”

“I am excited to continue my journey at Arcutis, leading our human resources activities and creating the best work environment for each and every one of our employees,” said Mr. Tucker. “As we continue to grow as a leader in the dermatology space, I am proud to be part of a trailblazing leadership team here at Arcutis.”

Mr. Tucker joined Arcutis from Atara Biotherapeutics, where he led the compensation and benefits department. Prior, he functioned as senior director and head of human resources at Sienna Biotherapeutics, where he established and led the human resources function as the company transitioned from a private to a publicly traded company. Before joining Sienna, he was the associate director of human resources at Kythera, where he was instrumental in helping the company transition to a commercial-stage company. Mr. Tucker started his career at Amgen, where he held roles of increasing responsibility.

