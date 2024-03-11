BoFiNet Leverages Market-Leading DZS Technology to Power Botswana’s Largest Fibre Network

DZS Access and Subscriber Edge solutions enable leading regional wholesale provider to offer multi-gigabit broadband to service providers and anchor institutions across country

DALLAS, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, today announced that Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet), a leading wholesale provider of national and international telecommunications infrastructure in Africa and operator of the largest fibre network in the country, has deployed key solutions within the DZS Access and Subscriber Edge portfolios to deliver world-class digital connectivity and to help drive economic growth. BoFiNet is leveraging market-leading DZS Velocity Fibre-To-The-Business (FTTB) systems and DZS Helix premises solutions to execute its ongoing mission of being the communications backbone of the country by bringing multi-gigabit digital services to licensed communications service providers, governmental bodies and anchor institutions. Armed with DZS solutions, BoFinet’s customers can deliver the latest generation of fibre-enabled services to their end-users.



“We needed proven, reliable, cost-effective fibre technology that would allow us to easily scale and rapidly deploy the next-generation communications services our customers and their end-users are demanding,” said Mr. Keabetswe Segole, Chief Executive Officer at BoFiNet. “DZS fulfilled all of these requirements in addition to offering an outstanding professional services team to help implement this important initiative. With DZS technology now a key asset within our communications network, we are well-positioned to deliver the multi-gigabit services that will enable BoFiNet to easily accommodate future growth and adapt as our customers’ communications needs evolve.”

As part of the project, BoFiNet is deploying DZS solutions, leveraging 10-Gigabit symmetrical passive optical networking (XGS-PON) technology to enable fibre connected businesses and anchor institutions in the cities of Mahalapye, Kanye, Tlokweng and Molepolole. This state-of-the-art network enables BoFiNet to expand its existing communications infrastructure, allowing for the seamless integration of next-generation data, voice and video services and positions the company to be the primary source of ultra-high-speed internet bandwidth for corporate, government bodies, institutional anchors, retail users and individual business customers throughout the region.

“BoFiNet is one of the leading wholesale providers in the south of Africa and for them to entrust DZS technology as the foundation of their communications network is a huge testament to the innovative, carrier-grade solutions we are bringing to market,” said Gunter Reiss, Chief Customer Officer at DZS. “We look forward to continuing to grow our strategic relationship with BoFiNet as they execute on their mission of delivering their customers world-class communications services and expand their offerings to additional cities and countries throughout the region.”

DZS solutions and services being deployed by BoFiNet include:

DZS Velocity Broadband Access Edge solutions . DZS Velocity fibre access systems, featuring environmentally hardened Fibre-To-The-X (FTTX) optical line terminal (OLT) line cards that support multi-gigabit services leveraging gigabit passive optical networking (GPON), XGS-PON and combo technologies.

. DZS Velocity fibre access systems, featuring environmentally hardened Fibre-To-The-X (FTTX) optical line terminal (OLT) line cards that support multi-gigabit services leveraging gigabit passive optical networking (GPON), XGS-PON and combo technologies. DZS Helix Subscriber Edge solutions . DZS optical network terminals (ONTs) provide wired connectivity within the residence and enterprise, while advanced DZS mesh gateway solutions enable carrier-class WiFi for whole-home and business coverage.

. DZS optical network terminals (ONTs) provide wired connectivity within the residence and enterprise, while advanced DZS mesh gateway solutions enable carrier-class WiFi for whole-home and business coverage. DZS Professional Services. The DZS Professional Services team offers high-touch support to enable hassle-free deployment, integration and automation of strategic projects and ensure long-term success.



Local DZS partner, Nextcom, is a key enabler to the delivery and implementation of this project.

About BoFiNet

BoFiNet is a wholesale provider of national and international telecommunications infrastructure. Providing an excellent telecommunications backbone network is core to BoFiNet’s mandate, which is to provide and operate infrastructure that will drive connectivity and economic growth. BoFiNet services all licensed telco operators both nationally and internationally. BoFiNet’s dedication to improvement of the customer service landscape is of critical importance and the cornerstone of growing sustained customer value and the level of both acquisition and retention. For more information, visit www.bofinet.co.bw.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions.

