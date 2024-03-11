Cabeau Announces B Corp Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Being a Force for Good

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabeau , the leading consumer product travel and comfort brand, today announced it is now a Certified B Corporation ("B Corp"), joining the ranks of like-minded companies committed to social and environmental responsibility.

Certified by nonprofit B Lab, Cabeau voluntarily met or exceeded the high standards required to earn B Corp Certification including verified performance, accountability, and transparency across multiple categories from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

“While we set out to innovate and grow a stagnant category in the travel industry, we also set out to do it in a way that allowed Cabeau to be a force for good,” said David Sternlight, founder and CEO of Cabeau. “Being part of the travel industry means we get to help people access every part of the globe, but it also means we are part of the industry’s impact on our planet, something we take very seriously. Earning B Corp Certification is a critical step in our journey to drive change in the industry and leave the earth better than we found it.”

Contributing to Cabeau’s B Corp Certification was the company’s strategic partnership with nonprofit CleanHub. CleanHub is committed to ending plastic pollution through waste recovery in oceans. In 2024, Cabeau is expanding its partnership with CleanHub to recover 55,000 kg of plastic waste from our oceans, more than doubling their initial 25,000 kg commitment in 2023.

Cabeau recently launched a new neck pillow, Evolution Earth, made from recycled materials and is a completely recyclable product. It features a premium, recyclable memory foam core and a removable machine-washable cover that is made from recycled, eco-friendly RPET fabric (recycled polyethylene terephthalate).

Beyond pioneering intentional design in travel and comfort products, Cabeau regularly organizes days of service for employees through its Cabeau Cares program. Cabeau employees leave the office and spend the day engaging with a local charity or organization. Previous service projects include creating kits for those in need, preparing food for the homeless, and handing out camouflage travel pillows to Marines on deployment. Cabeau values the importance of community service and takes on opportunities to give back at every turn.

Cabeau is joining a network of over 7000 certified B Corporations across 150 industries in more than 90 countries.The certification and auditing process was overseen by B Corp's nonprofit partner, B Lab, which allows companies to establish and maintain socially and environmentally sustainable practices over time. To earn a B Corp certification, a company must:

Demonstrate high social and environmental performance by earning a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above and passing B Lab's risk review.

Make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be responsible to all stakeholders, not just shareholders.

Exhibit transparency and allow information regarding performance to be publicly available and measured against B Lab's standards on B Corp's website.



About Cabeau

Founded in 2010, Cabeau (pronounced kah-boh) arose from a 6’8” tall pro-basketball player’s passionate quest to find relief for the neck-straining, disruptive sleep he endured throughout his hectic travel schedule. David Sternlight tirelessly refined the ubiquitous U-shaped travel pillow to launch Cabeau’s technologically advanced and patented innovations that drove the company’s epochal success. Cabeau’s award-winning neck pillows, comfort products, and essential travel accessories are now featured in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com .

