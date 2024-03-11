Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Participate in March 2024 Investor Conferences: Sidoti’s Small Cap Conference and KeyBanc’s Life Sciences & MedTech Conference

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting to investors at the upcoming Sidoti Small Cap Conference and KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Conference, both to be held virtually in March 2024. Joining him will be Jennifer Cote, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.



Both presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Harvard Bioscience website: https://investor.harvardbioscience.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available on the Company’s website shortly after each presentation has concluded.

Conference Details:

Sidoti Small Cap Conference Presentation: Thursday, March 14 th at 10:45 am ET



KeyBanc Life Sciences & Medtech Conference Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 19 th at 9:45 am ET



The Company’s management will engage in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors in conjunction with both conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the conference organizers directly.

About Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com

Investor Inquiries:

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Investor Relations

investors@harvardbioscience.com

(508) 893-3120



