Wire & Cable Compounds Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wire & Cable Compounds Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wire & cable compounds market size is predicted to reach $20.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.
The growth in the wire & cable compounds market is due to the growing construction sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest wire & cable compounds market share. Major players in the wire & cable compounds market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Prysmian Group.
Wire & Cable Compounds Market Segments
• By Type: Halogenated Polymers, Non-Halogenated Polymers
• By Function: Insulation, Sheathing
• By End-Use Industry: Construction Wind Energy, Power, Communication, Automotive, Other End Use Industries
• By Geography: The global wire & cable compounds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Wire and cable compounds refer to substances that are used to formulate insulating and jacketing materials for wires and cables to protect telecommunication and power transmission wires from moisture intrusion and are also used to create wires and cables with exceptional durability, corrosion and chemical resistance, mechanical stability, flexibility, and abrasion resistance.
