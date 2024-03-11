Numerologist Sachinn S. Sharma honored with a doctorate and launches "One Family One Numerologist" worldwide
Numerologist Sachinn S. Sharma honored with a doctorate and launches "One Family One Numerologist" worldwide.GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sachinn S Sharma, a globally recognized authority in the field of numerology, has achieved a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Recently, he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate from Maa Bhuvaneshwari International University, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the field of numerology and holistic wellness.
Dr. Sachinn S Sharma's journey to this esteemed recognition has been marked by unwavering dedication, expertise, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His groundbreaking work has not only transformed the lives of countless individuals but has also earned him respect and admiration from peers and followers worldwide.
In conjunction with this prestigious honor, Dr. Sharma has unveiled his much-anticipated book titled "One Family One Numerologist," a comprehensive guide to understanding and harnessing the power of numerology for personal growth and success. This ground breaking book promises to be a game-changer in the realm of numerology, offering readers invaluable insights and practical tools to navigate life's challenges with clarity and confidence.
The release of "One Family One Numerologist" marks a significant milestone in Dr. Sharma's mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and wisdom of numerology. Through his innovative approach and years of expertise, he aims to demystify this ancient science and make it accessible to people from all walks of life.
To ensure widespread availability, "One Family One Numerologist" has been launched globally through leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Walmart, Alibaba, and many others. This strategic move will enable readers worldwide to easily access and benefit from Dr. Sharma's invaluable teachings and insights.
Speaking about his latest achievements, Dr. Sachinn S Sharma expressed gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon him by Maa Bhuvaneshwari International University and excitement for the release of his new book. He stated, "Receiving this honorary doctorate is a humbling experience, and I am deeply honored to be recognized for my work in numerology. With the launch of 'One Family One Numerologist,' I am thrilled to share my knowledge and insights with readers worldwide, empowering them to unlock their full potential and live a fulfilling life."
For media inquiries, interview requests, or to learn more, please contact:
marcom@agraneehman.in
About Dr. Sachinn S Sharma:
Dr. Sachinn S Sharma is a renowned numerologist, holistic wellness expert, and bestselling author. With over 38 years of experience in the field, he has helped thousands of individuals achieve personal and professional success through the ancient science of numerology. Dr. Sharma's innovative approach and practical insights have earned him widespread acclaim and recognition as a leading authority in his field.
About "One Family One Numerologist":
"One Family One Numerologist" is a groundbreaking book by Dr. Sachinn S Sharma that offers a comprehensive guide to understanding and harnessing the power of numerology for personal growth and success. Packed with practical insights, real-life examples, and actionable strategies, this book is a must-read for anyone seeking to unlock their full potential and live a fulfilling life.
Dr. Sachinn S Sharma
Numerologist Dr. Sachinn S Sharma
email us here