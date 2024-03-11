BioNTech to Present Clinical Data Updates for Personalized mRNA-based and Targeted Oncology Candidates at AACR 2024

MAINZ, Germany, March 11, 2024 – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will present clinical trial data for selected candidates from its oncology pipeline at the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting 2024 in San Diego, California, from April 5-10, 2024. The oral and poster presentations will feature BioNTech’s investigational mRNA-based cancer vaccine and novel investigational antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) approaches.

“This year’s AACR presentations feature candidates from our individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA cancer vaccine platforms, including a late-breaking presentation of longer-term follow-up data with our individualized mRNA-based candidate autogene cevumeran in patients with pancreatic cancer,” said Prof. Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “Our investigational mRNA cancer vaccine approaches are an important pillar in our oncology portfolio, aimed at eliminating residual tumor foci and reducing the tumor burden by targeting multiple antigens at once. The data we will be sharing at AACR show how we’re delivering on our commitment to patients through investigating novel treatment approaches.”

Highlights of BioNTech’s clinical stage programs to be presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2024:

Longer-term follow-up data of activity and immune responses of the investigator-initiated first-in-human Phase 1 trial ( NCT04161755 ) with the mRNA-based individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (“iNeST”) candidate autogene cevumeran (BNT122, RO7198457) in patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”) will be presented. The results of the Phase 1 trial were published in Nature . The candidate is currently being evaluated in an ongoing randomized Phase 2 trial ( NCT05968326 ) in PDAC and is jointly being developed by BioNTech and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

) with the mRNA-based individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (“iNeST”) candidate autogene cevumeran (BNT122, RO7198457) in patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”) will be presented. The results of the Phase 1 trial were published in . The candidate is currently being evaluated in an ongoing randomized Phase 2 trial ( ) in PDAC and is jointly being developed by BioNTech and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. BioNTech will present preliminary results on the LuCa-MERIT-1 Phase 1 trial ( NCT05142189 ) with its off-the-shelf, shared tumor-associated-antigen-based mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate BNT116 in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). The data show antitumor activity, consistent induction of immune responses in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced NSCLC, and a manageable safety profile.

) with its off-the-shelf, shared tumor-associated-antigen-based mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate BNT116 in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). The data show antitumor activity, consistent induction of immune responses in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced NSCLC, and a manageable safety profile. A trial in progress poster will inform on the global Phase 1/2a trial ( NCT05914116 ) of the topoisomerase-1 inhibitor-based ADC candidate BNT324/DB-1311 targeting the immune checkpoint protein B7H3 in patients with pretreated advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The candidate is being jointly developed by BioNTech and Duality Biologics.

BioNTech has established a diversified clinical oncology pipeline of more than 20 clinical programs along mRNA-based therapeutic cancer vaccines, targeted therapies comprising cell therapies and ADCs, and novel immunomodulators in unmet medical need solid tumor indications. These candidates are currently being evaluated in more than 30 clinical studies, including nine programs in advanced Phase 2 trials and two candidates in pivotal Phase 3 trials. BioNTech is advancing the Company’s key programs into late-stage development with the aim to have ten or more potentially registrational trials in its oncology pipeline by the end of 2024.

The full abstracts are available on the AACR Annual Meeting website . Click here for further information on BioNTech’s pipeline candidates.

Full presentation details:

Late-breaking presentation

Candidate: Autogene cevumeran (BNT122, RO7198457)

Session Title: “Cancer Vaccines: Ready for Prime Time?”

Abstract Title: “Personalized RNA neoantigen vaccines induce long-lived CD8+ T effector cells in pancreatic cancer”

Abstract Number: CT025

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM PST

Posters

Candidate: BNT116

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials

Abstract Title: "Preliminary results from LuCa-MERIT-1, a first-in-human Phase I trial evaluating the hexavalent TAA-encoding mRNA vaccine BNT116 + docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer"

Location: Poster Section 48

Poster Number: CT051

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Candidate: BNT324/DB-1311

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress 2

Abstract Title: “A phase 1/2a, multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity of DB-1311 (a B7-H3-targeting ADC) in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors”

Location: Poster Section 50

Poster Number: CT165

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024







