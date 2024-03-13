Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The vacuum cleaner market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the vacuum cleaner market size is predicted to reach $14.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the vacuum cleaner market is due to Increasing disposable income. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest vacuum cleaner market share. Major players in the vacuum cleaner market include Haier Group Corp., Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Bissell Inc.

Vacuum Cleaner Market Segments

• By Product: Canister, Central, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet and Dry, Other Products

• By Application: Industrial, Residential, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global vacuum cleaner market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A vacuum cleaner is an electronic tool that uses electricity to collect dirt from surfaces. Vacuuming is the practice of cleaning with a vacuum cleaner to maintain floors and fabrics by removing dirt, soil, debris, and bad odors.

