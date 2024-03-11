Aecon appoints Jerome Julier as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon”) is pleased to announce today that Jerome Julier has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 8, 2024.



Most recently serving as Managing Director and Co-Head of CIBC Capital Markets’ Global Diversified Industries investment banking practice, Mr. Julier joins Aecon with nearly 20 years of leadership experience in finance, strategy, and capital markets with significant focus on industrial businesses in the construction, engineering, and transportation sectors. Mr. Julier has served as a trusted advisor to many of Aecon’s clients and partners and, in recent years, has worked closely with Aecon on several transactions, including the divestiture of Aecon Transportation East and the strategic investment by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. in Aecon Utilities – strengthening Aecon’s balance sheet and positioning the business for future growth.

Mr. Julier holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD in France and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

“As we focus on building a resilient company through a balanced and diversified work portfolio, while embracing new opportunities linked with the transition to a net zero economy through decarbonization, it is critical to have an agile, high calibre finance leader with the ability to deliver strong results. We are extraordinarily pleased to welcome Jerome to the team and look forward to working with him during this next stage of Aecon’s growth,” said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. “We are also grateful to Alistair MacCallum, Senior Vice President, Finance, for serving as Acting CFO, and Adam Borgatti, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, for their exemplary leadership over the past few months.”

“I am proud to be joining Aecon, with its focus on delivering critical projects, services, and concessions to support growing infrastructure and energy transition needs in Canada and beyond,” said Mr. Julier. “Aecon’s broad and diversified business is positioned for significant opportunity, and I very much look forward to working with the exceptional team at Aecon to deliver shareholder value.”

