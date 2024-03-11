AppTech’s FinZeo™ Fintech Platform to Roll Out to Credit Union Network with Over 2,000 Locations

Company’s largest banking integration to date plans to roll-out to credit unions nationwide: one-third of Americans have credit union memberships

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (Nasdaq: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, today announced it has signed an agreement to provide its FinZeo™ platform services to a credit union network with over 2,000 locations. Platform integration is expected to begin in March with completion anticipated in Q2 2024.



Following its launch, the FinZeo credit union offering is expected to be available to credit unions nationwide, positioning it as the Fintech platform of the future for credit unions and legacy banks. In 2022, there were over 4,700 credit unions in the U.S. with total assets reaching as much as $2.17 trillion.

The FinZeo platform offers custom eco-solutions to enable immersive, high conversion, seamless user experiences for customers with minimal effort.

As Fintech continues to drive innovation in banking, legacy banks are challenged to keep up with and effectively compete against newer and larger financial services providers. FinZeo offers a turnkey competitive boost to legacy banks, powering them with technology services to offer better experiences to their members for a broad range of functions from mobile payments to ACH, and credit card processing.

“The roll-out of our FinZeo platform for the credit union ecosystem, which continues to grow in assets, presents significant opportunity to provide a fast, cost-efficient transition from legacy systems to tomorrow’s best-of-breed Fintech platforms. FinZeo is a great solution for credit unions and we expect to get solid traction in the space upon this rollout,” stated Luke D’Angelo, AppTech’s Chairman & CEO.

