Frequency Converter Market Forecasts US$ 65 billion Valuation by 2034: Increasing Investments by Key Players in Research and Development to Enhance the Frequency Converter Offerings | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The frequency converter market in the United States is forecasted to achieve a valuation of US$ 11.7 billion by the year 2034. With a robust growth trajectory, the market is anticipated to expand at a promising Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% through the forecast period till 2034.

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frequency converter market value is expected to rise from US$ 25.90 billion in 2024 to US$ 65 billion by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a promising CAGR of 9.60% in the frequency converter industry over the next decade.



Offshore wind technology is projected to observe significant opportunities owing to a reduction in offshore wind power prices and expansion in global capacities. Increasing use of frequency converters in the generation of offshore wind is expected to propel market growth.

In emerging countries, the market is driven by the expansion of the energy and manufacturing sector and robust industrialization. Significant potential for the establishment of renewable energy plants and industries in distribution networks and power transmission, in addition to rising investments in research and developments in frequency converter products, are predicted to offer lucrative business prospects for frequency converter manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from the Frequency Converter Market Report

The frequency converter market achieved a valuation of US$ 23.4 billion in 2023. In the historical period, the market recorded a growth rate of 11.8% CAGR.

By type, the rotary frequency converter is projected to register a CAGR of 9.3% through 2034.

Based on application, the aerospace and defense segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2034.

The United States frequency converter industry is forecast to lead the global market by US$ 11.7 billion by 2034.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is an important market for frequency converters. The market is estimated to attain a value of US$ 2.7 billion by 2034.

In the Asia Pacific, China is anticipated to attain a market valuation of US$ 10.2 billion by 2034. The market is assessed to propel at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2034.

“Industry participants are predicted to collaborate with regional distributors in high-growth economies to fetch more customers for frequency converters,” - Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Key players are continuously innovating and developing the latest and improved versions of converters, equipped with features like smaller size, higher efficiency, and advanced functionalities to attract new customers. Market players are providing different converters that serve different applications and power requirements, allowing them to address a wider market segment.

Industry participants are further partnering with component manufacturers, technology providers, or distributors to increase their market reach. Additionally, players are focusing on offering competitive pricing to capture and retain customers.

Latest Advancements in the Frequency Converter Market

In October 2023, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation received a contract from J-Power Transmission Network Co., Ltd. to distribute a 300 MW Voltage Source Converter (VSC) in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka prefecture for the Shin-Sakuma Frequency Converter Station.

In April 2023, Siemens announced that it will introduce latest high-performance frequency converters to enter the Sinamics family. The distinctive frequency converters feature clean power technology.

Manufacturers in the Frequency Converter Market

Jema

Georator

Mitsubishi Electric

Sinepower

AELCO International Pte Ltd.

Avish Aviation Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Electric

KGS Electric

Danfoss

Eaton

Aplab Limited

ABB

Siemens

Bosch

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

Magnus Power

Nova Electric

Others

Frequency Converter Industry by Category

By Type:

Rotary Frequency Converter

Static Frequency Converter

By Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Power and Energy

Oil and Gas

Marine/Offshore

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





