Automotive Aftermarket Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive aftermarket market size is predicted to reach $758.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

The growth in the automotive aftermarket market is due to Increasing sales of pre-owned and new vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive aftermarket market share. Major players in the automotive aftermarket market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International Inc.

Automotive Aftermarket Market Segments

• By Types: Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting and Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Turbochargers

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Certification Outlook: Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts

• By Distribution Channels: Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel

• By Geography: The global automotive aftermarket market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5717&type=smp

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, supply, retail, and installation of all vehicle parts, tools, machines, and accessories for light and heavy vehicles, after the sale of the automobile by the OEM (original equipment manufacturer). Aftermarket parts, also called generic parts or non-OEM parts, are made by a manufacturer other than the vehicle's original manufacturer. These parts perform the same function as the original part and can be utilized as a replacement for original parts during repair and maintenance.

Read More On The Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Aftermarket Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Aftermarket Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Aftermarket Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Aftermarket Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Aftermarket Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model