Sample Preparation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The sample preparation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sample preparation market size is predicted to reach $12.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the sample preparation market is due to an increase in R&D spending in pharmaceuticals. North America region is expected to hold the largest sample preparation market share. Major players in the sample preparation market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd..

Sample Preparation Market Segments

• By Product: Sample Preparation Instruments, Consumables, Sample Preparation Kit

• By Application: Proteomics, Genomics, Epigenomics, Other Applications

• By End User: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Molecular Diagnostics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global sample preparation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sample preparation is a technique that is used for converting biological and chemical products into a form that can be placed directly in analytical instruments for analysis.

