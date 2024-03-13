Radiology As A Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the radiology as a service market size is predicted to reach $4.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.
The growth in the radiology as a service market is due to an increase in the number of cancer cases globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest radiology as a service market share. Major players in the radiology as a service market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V..
Radiology As A Service Market Segments
By Service Type: Teleradiology, Cloud-based Imaging IT Services, Consulting Services, Technology Management Services
By Technology: Computed Radiology, Direct Digital Radiology
By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Radiology Clinics, Physician Offices, Nursing Homes
By Geography: The global radiology as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Radiology as a service refers to rendering professional and technical services for radiation oncology, radioisotope services, medical imaging, and so on to allow providers to provide patients with the best possible diagnoses at much lower costs.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Radiology As A Service Market Characteristics
3. Radiology As A Service Market Trends And Strategies
4. Radiology As A Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Radiology As A Service Market Size And Growth
……
27. Radiology As A Service Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Radiology As A Service Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
