Global Textile Chemicals Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The textile chemicals market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $32.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the textile chemicals market size is predicted to reach $32.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the textile chemicals market is due to the increasing demand for textiles. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest textile chemicals market share. Major players in the textile chemicals market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, Formosa Organic Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Arkema SA.

Textile Chemicals Market Segments
•By Product Type: Coating And Sizing Chemicals, Finishing Agents, Colorants and Auxiliaries, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Yarn Lubricants, Bleaching Agents
•By Fiber Type: Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber
•By Application: Apparel, Home Furnishing, Automotive Textile, Industrial Textile, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global textile chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The textile chemicals refer to the application of basic chemistry to understand textiles and textile materials. Textile chemicals such as biocides, flame-retardants, water repellents, bleaches, emulsified oils, and others are used for the functional and aesthetic modification of textiles into useful and desirable items, which are employed by manufacturers for different purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Textile Chemicals Market Characteristics
3. Textile Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies
4. Textile Chemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Textile Chemicals Market Size And Growth
……
27. Textile Chemicals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Textile Chemicals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

