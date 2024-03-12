Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The refurbished medical equipment market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the refurbished medical equipment market size is predicted to reach $28.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

The growth in the refurbished medical equipment market is due to the increase in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest refurbished medical equipment market share. Major players in the refurbished medical equipment market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segments

•By Product: Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Cardiology Equipment, Urology Equipment, Neurology Equipment, Intensive Care Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, IV Therapy Systems, Other Products

•By Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

•By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-users

•By Geography: The global refurbished medical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Refurbished medical equipment is equipment that is restored to their original condition without changing their original specifications. This equipment is reused several times.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

