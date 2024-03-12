Global Automotive V2X Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive v2x market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive v2x market size is predicted to reach $6.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7%

The growth in the automotive v2x market is due to the increase in demand for fully autonomous vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive v2x market share. Major players in the automotive v2x market include Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lear Corporation, Continental AG, Qualcomm Technologies.

Automotive V2X Market Segments

•By Technology, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Line Of Sight, Others

•By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

•By Connectivity: Direct Short-Range Communications (DSRC), Cellular

•By Communication: Vehicle To Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle To Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle To Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle To Grid (V2G), Vehicle To Cloud (V2C), Vehicle To Device (V2D)

•By Geography: The global automotive v2x market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is a communication system used in a vehicle that supports the exchange of the from a vehicle to moving components of the traffic system that may have an impact on the vehicle. The technology improves traffic efficiency by notifying drivers to approach traffic, offering other routes to avoid traffic, and spotting unoccupied parking spaces.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive V2X Market Characteristics

3. Automotive V2X Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive V2X Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive V2X Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive V2X Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive V2X Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

