Pulsar Helium Special Virtual Conference Today Register Now

Pulsar Helium, Inc. (TSXV: PLSR) to Present virtually on a Special and Exclusive Emerging Growth Conference event on March 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

MIAMI, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for Emerging Growth Companies announces the first Pulsar Helium, Inc. (TSXV: PLS; OTC: PSRHF; FRA: Y3K) Virtual Investor Conference.



Pulsar Helium is dedicated to defining and developing primary helium assets. Its portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences identified at each.

Thomas Abraham-James, President, CEO & Director of Pulsar Helium will be presenting.

Submit questions for Pulsar Helium, Inc. to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

Register for the conference here.

Agenda for March 11, 2024

10:45 am

Virtual lobby opens.

11:00 – 12:00

Pulsar Helium, Inc. (TSXV: PLSR) will be presenting live.

Time permitting, the company will take Q&A from the attendees.

Keynote speaker: Thomas Abraham-James, President, CEO & Director

Register for the conference here.

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All Conferences are first announced on Twitter – Follow us on Twitter (X)

All Conference replays emerge on our YouTube Channel – Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe your company, product or service is at the cusp of going mainstream, or you have an idea for an “Emerging Growth” company that might fit our model, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com



