CareCloud to Showcase its Generative AI Solutions and Tech-Enabled RCM at the 2024 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition

SOMERSET, N.J., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its participation in the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, taking place from March 11-15 in Orlando, Florida. Positioned at booth 5281, CareCloud will use this opportunity to showcase its state-of-the-art generative AI solutions, alongside its other products and services for physician practices.



HIMSS is expected to draw over 40,000 healthcare professionals from various sectors of the health ecosystem and will focus on innovation in the areas of digital health transformation, applied artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, patient safety and quality, among others. The exhibit floor will feature groundbreaking technology and will offer attendees hands-on interactions and access to thought leaders at specialty pavilions.

“Central to CareCloud’s presence at the conference will be showcasing our latest AI-powered subjective, objective, assessment, and plan (“SOAP”) notes, called CareCloud cirrusAI Notes, which is poised to redefine healthcare documentation for our clients,” said Chief Technology Officer Adeel Sarwar. “This innovative tool ensures real-time transcription of provider-patient interactions, while seamlessly generating accurate clinical notes and providing essential support in diagnosis, prescription, procedures, and care planning, all in a HIPAA-compliant environment. We believe that CareCloud cirrusAI Notes can help reduce time spent on charting by up to 20%, while optimizing workflow efficiency and empowering its users to prioritize the delivery of patient care.”

CareCloud cirrusAI Notes runs ambiently in the background during patient visits, identifying the key parts of the conversation and medical terms, while creating a clinical note for the doctor’s review. Once accepted, this note is seamlessly and securely saved in the patient’s chart within the EHR.

CareCloud cirrusAI Notes will be another addition to the Company’s generative AI suite, called cirrusAI, which is designed to optimize clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. With four integral features – CareCloud cirrusAI Guide, CareCloud cirrusAI Chat, CareCloud cirrusAI Appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI Notes – the generative AI suite harnesses the power of Google’s Vertex AI’s generative AI tools to furnish real-time, evidence-based recommendations and personalized suggestions to healthcare providers. Designed to align seamlessly with a variety of EHR systems, it holds the promise of enhancing diagnosis accuracy, treatment planning, and revenue cycle management.

“We look forward to showcasing our generative AI solutions at HIMSS,” said Chief Sales Officer Justin Pierce. “We will also be sharing more about our other industry-leading solutions including our EHR product, our Concierge RCM service, CareCloud Force and CareCloud Wellness.”

CareCloud will be represented at HIMSS by its President and CEO Hadi Chaudhry, Chief Sales Officer Justin Pierce, Chief Technology Officer Adeel Sarwar, and others.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

