Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2023

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) (the “Company”) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was approximately $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $5,212,000, or $0.45 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $264,000, or 5.1%. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from loans, partially offset by increases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was approximately $9,796,000, compared to approximately $8,571,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1,225,000, or 14.3%. The increase in revenue was due to higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. In 2023, approximately $7,976,000 of its revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $6,773,000 in 2022, and approximately $1,820,000 represents origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,798,000 in 2022. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $4,353,000, compared to approximately $3,377,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $976,000, or 28.9%. The increase in operating costs and expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in interest expense due to higher interest rates and increases in amounts borrowed relating to the use of the Company’s credit line in order to support its ability to increase loan originations, and a special bonus as well as an annual bonus totaling $195,000 to its officers in 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, total shareholders' equity was approximately $42,933,000, compared to approximately $42,864,000 as of December 31, 2022.

On April 11, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share buyback program for the repurchase of up to 100,000 of its common shares in the next twelve months. This program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and expires on April 10, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 54,294 common shares under this repurchase program, at an aggregate cost of approximately $262,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “As real estate investors are adjusting to a high-interest rate environment, liquidity crunches are more frequent. Thus, our challenge for 2023 was to avoid problematic loans and interest collection issues. I can proudly state that I believe we succeeded in meeting the challenge.”

“The size of our loan portfolio was approximately the same as the prior year; however, due to the fact that we’re low-leveraged, we benefited from the higher interest rates and broke our records of both revenue and net earnings,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2023 and 2022
    2023
     2022
Assets          
Loans receivable $ 73,048,403   $ 74,483,463
Interest receivable on loans   1,395,905     1,363,502
Cash
   104,222     103,540
Cash - restricted   1,587,773     ---
Other assets   63,636     59,566
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   207,364     262,222
Deferred financing costs, net   27,583     7,708
Total assets $ 76,434,886   $ 76,280,001


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:      
Line of credit $ 25,152,338     $ 24,994,234  
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $172,069 and $247,155, respectively)   5,827,931       5,752,845  
Deferred origination fees   719,019       669,128  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   295,292       289,868  
Operating lease liability   220,527       273,485  
Dividends payable   1,287,073       1,436,868  
Total liabilities   33,502,180       33,416,428  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
           
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued   ---       ---  
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,440,651 and 11,494,945 outstanding, respectively   11,757       11,757  
Additional paid-in capital   45,548,876       45,535,811  
Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 316,407 and 262,113 shares   (1,060,606 )     (798,939 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,567,321 )     (1,885,056 )
Total stockholders’ equity   42,932,706       42,863,573  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 76,434,886     $ 76,280,001  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2023 and 2022
    2023
       2022
  
Revenue:              
       
Interest income from loans $ 7,976,232     $ 6,772,889  
Origination fees   1,820,024       1,798,075  
Total Revenue   9,796,256       8,570,964  
       
Operating costs and expenses:      
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs   2,525,935       1,822,825  
Referral fees   2,153       4,500  
General and administrative expenses   1,825,227       1,549,251  
Total operating costs and expenses   4,353,315       3,376,576  
       
Income from operations   5,442,941       5,194,388  
Other income   33,880       18,000  
Income before income tax expense   5,476,821       5,212,388  
Income tax expense   (650 )     (650 )
Net income $ 5,476,171     $ 5,211,738  
       
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:      
--Basic $ 0.48     $ 0.45  
--Diluted

 $ 0.48     $ 0.45  
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
--Basic   11,469,741       11,494,945  
--Diluted   11,469,741       11,494,945  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2023 and 2022
 
  Common Stock Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated
Deficit		 Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2022 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,522,746 262,113 $(798,939 ) $(1,349,322 ) $43,386,242  
Non-cash compensation       13,065         13,065  
Dividends paid             (4,310,604 )   (4,310,604 )
Dividends declared and payable             (1,436,868 )   (1,436,868 )
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022             5,211,738     5,211,738  
Balance, December 31, 2022 11,757,058   11,757   45,535,811 262,113   (798,939 )   (1,885,056 )   42,863,573  
Purchase of treasury shares       54,294   (261,667 )     (261,667 )
Non-cash compensation       13,065         13,065  
Dividends paid             (3,871,363 )   (3,871,363 )
Dividends declared and payable             (1,287,073 )   (1,287,073 )
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023             5,476,171     5,476,171  
Balance, December 31, 2023 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,548,876 316,407 $(1,060,606 ) $(1,567,321 ) $42,932,706  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2023 and 2022
 
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 5,476,171     $ 5,211,738  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -      
Amortization of deferred financing costs   93,403       113,736  
Depreciation   4,057       2,307  
Non-cash compensation expense   13,065       13,065  
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability   1,900       4,096  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Interest receivable on loans   (32,403 )     (408,059 )
Other assets   (3,042 )     5,742  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   5,424       135,699  
Deferred origination fees   49,891       88,667  
Net cash provided by operating activities   5,608,466       5,166,991  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Issuance of short term loans   (56,301,376 )     (60,915,596 )
Collections received from loans   57,736,436       52,147,497  
Purchase of fixed assets   (5,085 )     (2,871 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   1,429,975       (8,770,970 )


Cash flows from financing activities:		      
Proceeds from line of credit, net   158,104       9,348,264  
Dividends paid   (5,308,231 )     (5,747,472 )
Purchase of treasury shares   (261,667 )     ---  
Deferred financing costs incurred   (38,192 )     (35,819 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (5,449,986 )     3,564,973  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash   1,588,455       (39,006 )
Cash, beginning of year   103,540       142,546  
Cash and restricted cash, end of year* $ 1,691,995     $ 103,540  
       
       
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:      
Cash paid for taxes during the year $ 650     $ 650  
Cash paid for interest during the year $ 2,423,838     $ 1,581,935  
Cash paid for operating leases during the year $ 64,055     $ 63,621  
       
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:
Dividend declared and payable		 $ 1,287,073     $ 1,436,868  

* At December 31, 2023, cash and restricted cash included $1,587,773 of restricted cash.


Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Primary Logo

