DISQO’s Cross-Media Ad Measurement Now Amplified By Inscape’s Smart TV Viewing Data

DISQO gives advertisers deterministic, silo-free measurement of linear TV, CTV/OTT, digital, and social media, at scale

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand experience platform DISQO is now connected to Inscape’s automatic content recognition (ACR) TV viewing data, strengthening DISQO’s Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift products that let advertisers measure the cross-media and full-funnel impact of ad campaigns. With DISQO, clients can connect brand metrics like awareness, favorability, and purchase intent to performance outcomes like search, site visits, and shopping – across their whole multimedia campaign.



“Brands often spend more than 90% of their ad budgets on TV and digital, including social media, but have been forced to measure effectiveness in silos. Now, they have an objective way to measure each channel with granularity, and also the synergies between them,” said Armen Adjemian, CEO & Co-Founder, DISQO. “To demonstrate a return on ad spend, advertisers need to measure the brand and performance contributions from every channel, and more importantly, how they all work together to drive growth.”

Inscape is a leading provider of nationally representative, currency-grade smart TV data with more than 23 million opted-in devices. Inscape’s second-by-second ACR technology delivers the speed required for actionability. DISQO can now match members of its opted-in audience to Inscape’s data set to understand who has been exposed to TV advertising (on linear and CTV/OTT) and then accurately measure brand and performance outcomes for advertising campaigns comprehensively - across TV, digital, and social media.

“With device-level viewing data across all inputs, including linear, streaming, and over-the-air (OTA), Inscape has become the go-to source for accurate TV audience intelligence,” said Ken Norcross, Vice President, Data Licensing and Strategy, VIZIO/Inscape. “We share DISQO’s belief that when advertisers lean into scaleable, comprehensive datasets, they can make more informed decisions and effectively execute their business goals.”

To further strengthen its TV measurement, DISQO has also joined forces with EDO, the TV outcomes company. EDO’s proprietary, high-precision CreativeCatalog and extensive BrandTaxonomy solutions enable DISQO to connect and synthesize Inscape’s data. Matching of TV ad exposure to outcomes hinges on having a comprehensive data infrastructure. EDO's data is an essential component to meet this objective.

DISQO’s Lift products are the fastest-growing ad measurement solutions in the market due to its consented, identity-based solutions that don’t rely on cookies. This enables DISQO’s clients to deterministically measure their whole media plans, including digital (desktop, mobile web, app), OTT/CTV, linear TV, radio, print, and OOH. Download more information about DISQO’s Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift products.

About DISQO

DISQO is the platform for understanding every brand experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s advertising measurement, customer feedback, and audience access products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte’s Fast 500 and Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, and has won ad measurement awards from Digiday and Cynopsis Media. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn.

About Inscape

Inscape is a leading provider of currency-grade ACR data and the technology division of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO). Inscape’s TV intelligence platform powers incredible experiences for TV viewers, market leading products for VIZIO advertisers and is fueling the transformation in America’s TV measurement industry. The automated content recognition (ACR) pioneer generates screen-level accurate and robust, always-on data feeds containing every second of TV viewing, giving media companies, agencies, brands and measurement providers the intelligence to modernize, optimize and revolutionize the TV and streaming marketplace. Founded in 2008 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc. and later acquired by VIZIO in 2015, Inscape operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California until 2020 when it was integrated into VIZIO’s Platform+ Business.

