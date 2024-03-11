A Dual Revelation: Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Presents “This to Me” in Tandem with “Wet My Hands” at London Book Fair 2024
A significant launching of two heartfelt chapters in the journey of Dr. Albert H. Yurvati.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Books, in collaboration with Writers’ Branding, proudly presents the dual book launch of Dr. Albert H. Yurvati’s latest literary creation, “This to Me,” alongside his debut, “Wet My Hands,” at the London Book Fair 2024, scheduled for March 12, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Stand #2A114.
“This to Me” seamlessly continues the extraordinary journey documented in “Wet My Hands,” echoing Dr. Yurvati’s transition from a celebrated surgeon to a caregiver and a patient, continuing life as an emeritus professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
At The Reading Glass Books Stand #2A114, attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness the launching of both books on the international stage, engaging directly with Dr. Yurvati as he shares insights into the inspiration, challenges, and triumphs that shaped his memoirs. The books resonate with humor, history, and passion for life, offering a blend of insightful medical expertise and heartfelt storytelling.
Join Dr. Albert H. Yurvati at the London Book Fair 2024 on March 12, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, as his extraordinary journey in two remarkable chapters launch in the international literary landscape in a dual revelation.
