Motorcycles Market Size/Share Envisaged To Reach USD 218.29 Billion By 2030, at 8% CAGR Growth
Motorcycles Market Accelerates to Surpass USD 218.29 Billion by 2030 & Unleashing the Power of Two-Wheeled Freedom”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent SNS Insider report reveals the current trajectory of the Motorcycles Market, which was valued at USD 117.93 billion in 2022. With an expected surge, the market is poised to reach an astounding USD 218.29 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 8% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This remarkable growth is attributed to the confluence of factors such as product innovation, rising sportbike enthusiasts, and the widespread trend of customization.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
The market's growth is further propelled by the evolving preferences of consumers. The surge in sportbike users, the rising trend of customization, and the appeal of motorcycles as a lifestyle choice all contribute to the expanding consumer base. Additionally, the ongoing technological advancements in safety features and performance enhance the overall appeal of motorcycles, attracting a diverse range of riders. The motorcycles market is not just a means of transportation; it has become intertwined with societal and environmental shifts. The preference for sustainable transportation, the rise of electric motorcycles, and the acknowledgment of motorcycles as a recreational activity all underscore the market's adaptability to changing consumer behaviors.
Key Players:
• Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)
• Eicher Motors Limited (India)
• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Harley-Davidson, Inc. (the US)
• PIERER Mobility AG (Austria)
• BMW AG (Germany), Ltd. (Japan)
• Triumph Motorcycles (UK)
• Polaris Industries, Inc. (US)
• Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (India)
• Bajaj Auto Ltd. (India)
• TVS Motor Company (India)
• Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Italy)
Market Report Scope
The Motorcycles Market is experiencing an exhilarating surge, fueled by several key drivers that redefine the future of two-wheeled mobility. The launch of cutting-edge and effective products, a surge in sportbike enthusiasts, and the growing trend of customization are propelling the market forward. As disposable incomes rise globally and living standards improve, consumers are increasingly opting for private motorcycles over conventional public transportation. This shift in consumer behavior stands as a pivotal factor, paving the way for substantial market growth.
A motorcycle, often termed a motorbike or bike, is a two-wheeled automobile powered by a motor, distinct for its high-speed handling characteristics, better acceleration, and a design crafted for diverse purposes. With engines ranging from 100cc to well beyond 1000cc, motorcycles offer a versatile range of options for riders. Their design features an engine positioned in the middle of the frame, a departure from the conventional rear suspension placement, with a gas tank strategically placed above it. This layout contributes to enhanced speed capabilities, making motorcycles ideal for urban commutes, highway speeds, and beyond.
Market Analysis
The Motorcycles Market, currently in the fast lane of global economic growth, undergoes a meticulous and comprehensive analysis to unveil the key factors propelling its expansion. A closer examination reveals a three-fold approach, with a particular emphasis on Market Analysis. This analytical lens dissects the market into segments based on Engine Capacity, Motorcycle Type, and Application, offering invaluable insights into the dynamics driving the industry forward.
Segmentation Analysis
• By Engine Capacity:
The global market is categorized into Up to 150 CC, 151-300 CC, 301-500 CC, 501-800 CC, 801-1000 CC, 1001-1600 CC, and Above 1600 CC. Within this segmentation, the 1000CC segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. This surge is fueled by contemporary high-performance trends, a surge in off-roading activities, and the increasing popularity of various sports.
• By Motorcycle Type
The market is diversified into Adventure, Cruiser, Standard, Sports, and Touring motorcycles. Cruiser motorcycles, designed for long, relaxed rides, are gaining traction for providing riders with comfort and less muscle strain. The motorcycle industry is expected to witness an increase due to the speed, lightweight, and robust engines associated with this bike category.
• By Application:
In terms of application, the global market is divided into Sports Motorcycle and General Motorcycle. The General Motorcycle market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Representing the most traditional motorbike style, General Motorcycles appeal to riders with a blend of new technology and old-style charm, positioning them as a choice on the lower end of the power spectrum when compared to sports motorbikes.
Growth Factors
• Economic growth in various regions contributes significantly to the expansion of the motorcycles market. As economies prosper, consumers experience an increase in disposable income, enabling them to afford motorcycles for personal use and recreation.
• The ongoing global trend of urbanization has led to increased traffic congestion in cities. Motorcycles, with their maneuverability and ability to navigate through traffic, become an attractive mode of transportation for urban commuters seeking efficient and time-saving alternatives.
• Motorcycles, particularly in regions like Asia, are often more affordable than other forms of personal transportation such as cars. The cost-effectiveness and fuel efficiency of motorcycles make them a popular choice, especially in emerging markets.
Key Regional Development
China is poised to lead the global motorcycle market throughout the forecast period, fueled by the low cost of labor and abundant raw materials. As the world's largest motorcycle producer, China sets the pace for global manufacturing. Following closely, India emerges as the second-largest motorcycle market globally, driven by factors like fuel efficiency, affordability, and the popularity of bikes with small displacements.
The Asia-Pacific region, with its low production costs and ample labor availability, takes center stage in the automotive manufacturing landscape. Dominating over developed regions like Europe and North America, Asia Pacific has become a focal point for the motorcycle industry's evolution.
Key Takeaways
• The market is propelled by the launch of innovative products and a rising trend of customization, offering riders a personalized experience.
• As global disposable incomes rise and living standards improve, consumers increasingly choose private motorcycles over traditional public transportation.
• The market caters to diverse rider preferences with a range of motorcycle types, including cruisers, sports bikes, and touring bikes.
• The 1000CC segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth, driven by high-performance trends and a surge in off-roading and sports activities.
• China and India lead the global motorcycle market, powered by factors such as low production costs, abundant labor, and government support for the automotive industry.
Recent Developments
In February 2023: Yamaha elevated its two-wheeler range in India with the On Board Diagnostic (OBD-II) system, introducing a traction control system (TCS) for enhanced safety.
In March 2023: marked a collaboration between Hero MotoCorp (India) and Zero Motorcycles (California, USA), with Hero MotoCorp investing up to USD 60 million in Zero, focusing on the development of electric motorcycles.
